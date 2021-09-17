Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 50,350 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 14.99% of Epizyme worth $127,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $553.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

