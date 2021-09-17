Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.65% of Nutanix worth $133,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,646.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 343,434 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 38.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,080. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

