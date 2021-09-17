Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.73% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $135,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $437.19 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.97 and a 12-month high of $450.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.78.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

