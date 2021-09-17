Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 11,650 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.39% of Otis Worldwide worth $137,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 60,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

OTIS stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

