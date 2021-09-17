Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 14,350 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,975 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.31% of Electronic Arts worth $129,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $135.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $480,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,845 shares of company stock worth $7,224,821. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

