Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 16,050 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 9.08% of Xencor worth $182,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Xencor by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Xencor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xencor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $33.42 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

