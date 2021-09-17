Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 161,300 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 7.70% of Stratasys worth $112,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stratasys by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 24.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 48.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS opened at $23.11 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

