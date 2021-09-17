Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 191,800 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,588,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.50% of Carnival Co. & worth $384,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.