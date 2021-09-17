Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 28,700 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,554,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.21% of Cree worth $250,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Cree by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cree by 113.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cree by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 342,708 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Cree by 44.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 87,182 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.44. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CREE. Bank of America cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

