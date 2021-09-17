Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 32,039 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,039 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.43% of DuPont de Nemours worth $173,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $70.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

