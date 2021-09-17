Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 47,800 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.29% of Chegg worth $152,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $37,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -189.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

