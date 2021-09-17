Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 47,800 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.22% of Insulet worth $403,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $287.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $213.51 and a 52-week high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

