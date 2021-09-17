Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 5,000 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.84% of Burlington Stores worth $179,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

BURL opened at $292.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

