Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 67,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150,629 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.54% of EOG Resources worth $262,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $14,958,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $278,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,449 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

