Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 7,420 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 4.38% of Curtiss-Wright worth $212,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,897,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 45.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.