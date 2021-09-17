Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 83,597 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,081,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,597 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 9.92% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $310,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKTR opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.