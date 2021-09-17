Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 90,045 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,045 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.79% of Teradyne worth $176,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 142,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER opened at $123.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average of $124.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

