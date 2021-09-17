Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 92,836 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,836 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.43% of PerkinElmer worth $247,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI opened at $185.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $191.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.