Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,410 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.38% of General Dynamics worth $201,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

GD stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.