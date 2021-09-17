Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,568,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,150 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.31% of Newell Brands worth $152,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.01 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

