Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.32% of IQVIA worth $147,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

IQV stock opened at $257.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.91 and its 200 day moving average is $232.57. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

