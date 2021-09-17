Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $1.01 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,747,571 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.