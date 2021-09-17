Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,254 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Ingredion worth $84,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of INGR opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

