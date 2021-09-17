Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Hubbell worth $86,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hubbell by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.