Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.51% of Ameris Bancorp worth $88,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.