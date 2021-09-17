Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.84% of Sterling Bancorp worth $87,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after buying an additional 1,326,141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 131,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

