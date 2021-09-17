Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,284,877 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $89,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 115,897 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.