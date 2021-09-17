Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of EastGroup Properties worth $78,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

