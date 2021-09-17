Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $92,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 643,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,576,000 after acquiring an additional 52,601 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 414,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,074,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,065,000 after acquiring an additional 261,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

USB stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

