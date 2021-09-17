Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $90.04 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Truist Financial worth $90,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

TFC stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

