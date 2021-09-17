Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,409 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $92,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $323.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.50 and a 200-day moving average of $310.79. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

