Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $89,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

