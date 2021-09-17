Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Choice Hotels International worth $78,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 59.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

NYSE:CHH opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

