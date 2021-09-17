Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,141 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Synopsys worth $85,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $335.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,230 shares of company stock worth $108,939,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

