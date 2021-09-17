Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 47,462 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.43% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $89,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

