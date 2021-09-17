Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,082 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cigna worth $97,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.36.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

