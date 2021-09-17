Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Project Angel Parent stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

