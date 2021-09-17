Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,978 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $81,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.57. 54,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

