ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Sells C$277,750.00 in Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$277,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,329,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,372,343.53.
CVE:PFM traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,879. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.11. ProntoForms Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.65.
ProntoForms Company Profile
