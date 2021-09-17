ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Sold by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP cut its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 comprises 0.5% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.31% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.08. 193,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

