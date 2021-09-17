ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 91,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,097,114 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

