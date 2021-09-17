Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,108 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Prospector Capital worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRSR. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 88.0% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. Prospector Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

