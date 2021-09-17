Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 821,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,427,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PROSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 401,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,362. Prosus has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

