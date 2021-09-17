Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Research analysts forecast that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 over the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

