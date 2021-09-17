Proton Price Down 13% This Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Proton has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $43.60 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00132892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00768377 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

