Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 3.44% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $22,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 110,148.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 870,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 140,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,303. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26.

