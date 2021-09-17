Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 36,146 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.25% of Ormat Technologies worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,855. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.