Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 103,157 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.0% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $56,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.51 and its 200-day moving average is $329.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

