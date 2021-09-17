Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

