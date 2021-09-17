Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $15.40 Million Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 1.88% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $15,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,456,000 after purchasing an additional 484,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,311,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.06. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,733. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95.

